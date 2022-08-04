Afghanistan: Shootout In Kabul Leaves 2 Taliban Police, 3 IS Gunmen Dead

A gunbattle in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul left at least five people dead Wednesday, including two Taliban police officer and three Islamic State group gunmen, a Taliban official said. According to Associated Press, Khalid Zadran, the Taliban spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said police had launched an operation against the gunmen's hideout, killing at least three in the Karti Sakhi neighborhood in western Kabul. He said the gunmen were Islamic State group fighters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

One of the police officers killed was a woman, said Zardan, adding that four Taliban police were wounded and one gunman was arrested.

The regional affiliate of IS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country. It has been operating in the country since 2014.

IS is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s Taliban rulers. Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul and elsewhere in the country last August, the Taliban have launched a sweeping crackdown against the IS headquarters in eastern Afghanistan.

Wednesday's gunbattle took place near the Sakhi shrine in the minority Shiite neighborhood where people were busy preparing for the upcoming Ashura holiday. Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Explosion in Kabul International Cricket Stadium

Recently, an explosion took place at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament, killing at least 19 people. Denouncing the attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the attack against any civilian is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. "I strongly condemn Friday's attack at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, which claimed the lives of at least 19 civilians & caused additional casualties. Attacks against civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," he tweeted.

Afghanistan's situation has worsened since the Taliban seized power in August of 2021. A report on the condition of human rights in Afghanistan during the first in 10 months following the Taliban takeover was published by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). The report focuses on the protection of civilians, extrajudicial murders, torture, and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, the rights of Afghan women and girls, basic freedoms, and the environment in incarceration facilities.

(Image: ANI)