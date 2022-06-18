Afghanistan: Sikh Security Guard Shot Dead By ISIS Terrorists In Kabul Gurdwara Attack

A security guard was killed and several members of the Sikh community were trapped inside Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's capital Kabul after terrorists attacked the shrine on Saturday morning.

Terrorists belonging to ISIS-K entered the Gurdwara at around 8.30 am IST after shooting down the guard. The victim, identified as Sawinder Singh, (60) was a native of Ghazni, whose family resides in New Delhi. His body will be cremation will take place later today.

The attack on the Sikh shrine followed an explosion outside the gate of the Gurdwara. About 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were inside the Gurdwara for morning prayers when the attack took place. While many of them managed to flee, seven to eight people remained trapped inside.

As per reports, more than 400 to 500 Taliban government security forces were deployed at the spot. By 12 noon, the security forces managed to neutralise all the terrorists who attacked the shrine.

India condemns 'cowardly attack' on Gurdwara Karte Parwan

India, on Saturday, condemned and expressed 'deep concerns' over the reports of an attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul and said the External Affairs Ministry was closely monitoring the situation.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishnkar also condemned the "cowardly attack" on Gurdwara Karte Parwan and iterated that the nation's first and foremost concern is the welfare of the community.

The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all.



We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community. https://t.co/ocfuY0RBhN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2022

The Gurdwara has become a frequent target in the country where Daesh and Taliban are in a constant battle to seize power and authority.

The attack comes after unidentified gunmen last October stormed the Gurdwara Karte Parwan and vandalised the property, just months after the Taliban overhaul of Kabul. Before this, in March 2020, a group of ISIS gunmen attacked Gurdwara Guru Har Rai Sahib in Kabul. At least 25 persons from the Sikh community were killed in the open firing.