Afghanistan Sikhs Send SOS Message To Indian Govt, Seek Help With Visa, Evacuation

Sikh nationals in Afghanistan have sent out SOS requests to the Indian Government to immediately evacuate them from the Taliban-occupied region and send them back to their families back in India.

Thanking Republic Media Network for relaying their message, one of the elderly Sikhs said that they have no jobs and currently they are doing nothing in Afghanistan. Earlier, reports had surfaced stating that the Taliban had given an ultimatum to the Sikhs to either convert to Islam or leave the country.

Afghan Sikhs' message to Indian Government:

"Please help us come out of Afghanistan as soon as possible and reach back to our families back in India. Please approve our Visas at the earliest so that we can leave Afghanistan soon," a Sikh national said.

While explaining what they are going through, another Sikh resident added that they are living in Gurudwaras and all the facilities are available there as no flats were available for them.

"We have applied for Visas of 14-15 people and enquiry was carried out at our residence, to our families. We have asked for e-Visas for the fast-track process. The work that we used to do here has been shut down completely and all day we do nothing in here. We and some other Hindu brothers are stuck here and we are very worried. We appeal with folded hands to send us back to our families. You know the conditions here (sic)," a Sikh resident said.

Taliban's ultimatum to Afghan Sikhs

Continuing its atrocities against minorities, the Taliban in Afghanistan has reportedly given an ultimatum to Sikhs to either convert to Islam or leave the country. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, last week had spoken to Republic and informed that he had received an SOS call on Friday night from Sikhs in Afghanistan asking to save their lives.

Punjab's former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also requested the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately evacuate all those who wish to leave Afghanistan amid fresh threats from the Taliban. The SAD leader had highlighted the level of brutality citing examples of Shia and Sunni Muslims conflict.