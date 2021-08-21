Afghanistan: Situation Intense At Kabul Airport After Firing; US Embassy Issues Advisory

Amid heavy crowding, a firing was reported at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, on Saturday. In the visuals, brought to you by Republic Media Network, people can be seen lying bleeding on the ground, one next to another after being injured in the firing. This comes at a time when a mass exodus is being witnessed in Afghanistan, after the Taliban, breaching Kabul, forced the Ashraf Ghani-led government to surrender. While the talks for the formal transfer of power to the militant group are still underway, it has been stated by sources that no announcement in regards to the formation of the government will be made before August 31. It is also the same date at which the United States is to completely and finally withdraw its troops.

US embassy issues warning

Meanwhile, the embassy of the United States in Kabul issued an Advisory. In the advisory posted on its official website, the embassy warned citizens of a potential security threat outside the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, and stated, "We are advising US citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless they receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so."

This is the second time in the last 24 hours, and roughly the fourth time since the Taliban laid siege in Afghanistan on August 15, that firing has been reported at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. This is in spite of the militant group promising in its first press conference that they want the now 'Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan' to not be a 'battlefield'. "Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan will not have any kind of animosity. We want to live peacefully and do not want any tussle with inside or outside forces," the group had said in a press conference.

During the press conference, it had also resorted to justifying firing at the airport. Calling the citizens 'thieves', the group said that they were just trying to 'prevent chaos' at the airport.

Taliban takeover

With the announcement of the withdrawal of the US and NATO troops, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghanistan taking over cities one after another. In the past week, the military group took over key provinces like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Thereafter, it approached the Ashraf Ghani-led government, which to avoid further bloodshed, surrendered to the military group.