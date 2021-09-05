Afghanistan Situation Still In 'flux,' India Should 'wait And Watch', Say Ex-diplomats

Amid Pakistan's Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Faiz Hameed's visit to the war-torn Afghanistan, ex-Indian diplomats said that the condition in the war-ravaged nation is still in a "flux" and India should avoid any "knee-jerk reaction."

Pakistan's ISI chief Faiz Hameed is in Kabul which once again proves that Imran Khan's government is supporting the Taliban. Hameed's visit comes at a time when pressure is mounting on the terrorist organisation to form an inclusive government.

Speaking to PTI, Anil Wadhwa, a former MEA official, said, "India should avoid a knee-jerk reaction because it remains to be seen what kind of government is formed by the Taliban, whether it is an inclusive government or not. No knee jerk reaction (India should), just wait and see how the situation emerges."

On Hameed's visit to the capital city Kabul, Wadhwa said that ISI has an influence on the Taliban and they are trying to have an influence on the future government. On being asked about India's expectation from the new rulers, he said that the country has already conveyed its message that Afghan soil shouldn't be used for anti-India activities.

'Situation in Afghanistan is still in flux'

Former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan TCA Raghavan also said that the situation in the conflict-stricken country is still in flux and that India should embrace the 'wait and watch' policy.

"In my view, the situation in Afghanistan is still in a flux, so we should not end up in a situation where we are commenting on our own analysis," Raghavan said, "Because the Pakistan ISI chief is there, it is easy to start commenting on our own impression that he is forming the government."

He added, "Situation (in Afghanistan) is in a flux and we should await developments. The fact that Pakistanis have a certain position in Afghanistan today is undeniable."

ISI chief Hameed's visit is the first high-level visit to Afghanistan by any Pakistani official since the US's withdrawal on August 31. On August 21, Faiz Hameed was seen offering prayers with the Taliban leadership, including Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sheikh Abdul Hakim.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has postponed its government formation for this week to give shape to inclusive administration agreeable to the international community.

