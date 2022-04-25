Afghanistan: Students, Lecturers Oppose Taliban's Decision To Restrict Co-education

In Afghanistan, students and lecturers are slamming the Taliban for restricting co-education in the country, which has made education more difficult for the students. The Taliban administration outlawed co-education by segregating male and female university students on weekdays at institutes in Kabul. As per the reports of Tolo News, Mahdi Arefi, a university instructor stated that government involvement in educational institutions should be seen positively. He said that instead of interfering negatively, the government should create new faculties and educational possibilities.

A new schedule for universities was released in accordance with the Taliban's decision, but it was met with heavy criticism from students who said that the new plan would make it difficult to secure enough credits for their classes. The Taliban Ministry of Higher Education announced the allotment of particular days in a week for male and female students at Kabul University and Kabul Polytechnic University in an attempt to outlaw co-education.

The new plan suggests that three days will be set aside for female students at institutions where no males would be permitted. Similarly, the remaining three days will be reserved exclusively for male students, with no females permitted. The new plan has caused alarm among students, who have stated that they will be unable to fulfil eight educational credits under the new schedule.

Students expressed their thoughts

Mohammad Rameen, who is a student expressed his thoughts by saying that they used to be able to study three courses or credits in one day, but now they have to study six. He claims that it takes more time and effort to study six credits in one day, which is beyond the capacity of a student. Another student, Mohammad Mansour said that the situation is distinct and a student should work and study at the same time to generate money and they will not be able to work because the schedule is now from morning to evening.

Some students suggest that the new plan has resulted in a fall in the number of students and professors at universities. One student said that the number of students and instructors has dwindled. After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban banned co-education at universities, separating morning and afternoon classes for girls and boys. The group has recently prohibited female students from attending secondary school.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP