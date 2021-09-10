Afghanistan: Taliban Accelerates Violence Against Journalists; Detains 24 Reporters

Independent group, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has reported a gigantic increase in cases of violence against the journalists in Afghanistan. RSF said that scores of journalists were beaten up by the Taliban troops in the past two days. RSF's Afghanistan desk head Reza Moini reported that the Taliban illegally detained 24 journalists in the past 48 hours.

TOLO news agency later reported that those journalists were released by the Taliban on Thursday. Afghanistan's major daily Etilaatroz newspaper reported that the Taliban detained five of its field reporters in Kabul on Wednesday. The reporters were assigned the task to cover the women's protest.

The newspaper further said that the two of its reporters who were taken into custody by the Taliban during the protest were brutally beaten by the troops and had to be hospitalised. The reports were further confirmed by TOLO news. Surprisingly, the Taliban accepted that this happened and has made a promise to not repeat such acts in the future.

Member of Taliban's cultural commission, Anaamullah Samangani said,

"We are regretful of the reporters becoming victims over the past few days. We tried to address their challenges. If they were transferred to a safe place by the Mujahideen, which was interpreted as being detained, we will also work on this and try to see they are treated properly."

Press freedom organisations have raised their concerns over such incidents and called for the end of violence against journalists in Afghanistan.

Latest developments in Afghanistan

Earlier this week, the Taliban formed the interim "Islamic Emirate" and appointed several Talibani officials in its new government. The list of officials was announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid and there were no women included in the cabinet. Sirajuddin Haqqani was appointed as the Afghan Interior Minister and he will be in charge of the police and security.

It was seen as a controversial appointment as he was the leader of the Haqqani network, famous for its strong ties with al-Qaeda. Haqqani is also on the FBI's most-wanted list and is a known global terrorist. Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister, with two deputies Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi.

(With ANI inputs)