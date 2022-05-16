Afghanistan: Taliban Arrests & Assaults Local Residents For Supporting NRF In Panjshir

In the latest of an array of developments pertaining to the draconian Taliban regime in Afghanistan, visuals have emerged from the war-ravaged nation where the extremists can be seen detaining local residents and thrashing them in Panjshir on the pretext of support for NRFA (National Resistance Front of Afghanistan). As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, Taliban members arrested the anti-Taliban residents and whipped them.

Recently, the resistant front has claimed the slaying of more than 20 Taliban members in the Dara district of Panjshir. It is pertinent to mention here that the clashes between the Taliban and NRF are frequently reported in the Panjshir province.

Earlier in January 2022, the Taliban attacked the resistance front in the Anaba district of Panjshir, according to Afghan Aamaj News sources. Meanwhile, in November 2021, the Afghan National Resistance Front stated that many more people were joining the members of the NRF gathering in Panjshir, Kapisa, Parwan, Badakhshan, Balkh, and Baghlan provinces to oppose the Taliban rule.

Taliban supplying American weapons to Pakistan: India

In yet another update, Indian senior military officers had told ANI that the Taliban was supplying a huge quantity of American weapons it captured from the Afghan Army to Pakistan and that these weapons would be first used by the ISI-bred terrorist groups for violence in Pakistan itself before they are able to make their way to India.

Senior military officers noted that the security forces are fully prepared to tackle the weapons that are expected to be provided to terror groups operating in India as well.

Discussing the Afghan war outcome, a senior military officer told ANI, "There are a lot of inputs that suggest that these American-origin weapons especially small arms are being sent to Pakistan. But the way terror groups have been emboldened there by the Taliban victory, there is a possibility of these weapons being used for violence in Pakistan itself."

Taliban take over Afghanistan

After 20 years of war, the Taliban regime overthrew the Ashraf Ghani administration, seizing control of Afghanistan and reinstating their extremist regime. The group rapidly advanced across the country and captured Kabul on 15 August. Violence ensued after the US removed its forces from the country. More than tens of thousands of people were killed and millions were displaced during the conflict.

Furthermore, the Taliban forces later pledged not to allow Afghanistan to become a base for terrorists who could threaten the West. However, questions about how the group will govern the country still remain unanswered and their rule for women, human rights, and political freedoms is unclear.

(Image: RepublicWorld)