Last Updated:

Afghanistan: Taliban Assures Safety To All Diplomats & Embassies As Personnel Flee

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Monday said that the insurgent group will create no problem for diplomats, embassies, consulates, and charitable workers.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Taliban

Image: AP


Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman and negotiator on Monday, August 16, said that the insurgent group will create no problem for diplomats, embassies, consulates, and charitable workers. He also assured that a secure environment will be provided to them.

"We assure all diplomats, embassies, consulates, and charitable workers, whether they are international or national that not only no problem will be created for them on the part of IEA but a secure environment will be provided to them, Inshallah," Shaheen tweeted.

His remarks come at a time when foreign countries are evacuating their diplomats and citizens as the Taliban has taken control over the capital city Kabul. 

According to AP, US Military Commander General Frank Mckenzie on Sunday met top Taliban leaders in Doha, Qatar, and won Taliban agreement to set a "deconfliction mechanism". 

Deconfliction mechanism is an arrangement that allows evacuations without interference by the new government or rulers. He also urged the Taliban not to hinder the evacuation.

READ | China, Pakistan & Russia to keep Afghanistan embassies open; bid to court Taliban ongoing?

Kabul airport becomes crisis point

At least seven people have died in the chaos at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, reported news agency AP. US soldiers have also reportedly gunned down two men at the airport amid thousands of people resorting to the airport.

READ | Taliban arrests 80 civilians from Kabul airport; as thousands try to flee Afghan capital

Despairing Afghans have hastened to the airport in an effort to flee the county after the Taliban took control at a stunning pace. A video from the Kabul airport showed people clung to the side of a US Military plane before taking off. Another showed people falling from aircraft midair.

READ | India responds on Taliban conquering Afghanistan; commits to repatriating Indians, friends

Meanwhile, the Taliban is grasping its authority in the capital city after President Ashraf Ghani fled along with other government officials. Ghani has also resigned as the president.

READ | China calls Taliban barbarianism 'will of Afghan people' at UNSC; adds meaningless caveats

World must unite to combat Taliban, says Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, during the UNSC meeting, said that the world must unite to combat the Taliban. He also urged the international community to "accept Afghan refugees and refrain from any deportations."

READ | Afghanistan's envoy addresses UNSC; says 'Taliban not honouring promises; Afghans in fear'

"The international community must make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for the terrorist organisations," Guterres said urging the International community to come together and use all tools at their disposal.  

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND