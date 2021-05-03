Afghanistan: Taliban Attack Afghan Forces In Zabul; 9 Terrorists And 3 Cops Killed

On Sunday, May 2, at least three Afghan security forces lost their lives and not less than nine Taliban terrorists were killed in strife that diffused between them in Southern Zabul province. Head of Provincial Council, Ata Jan Haqbayan told Afghan times that the clash erupted when the Taliban attacked a security checkpoint in Qalat, the capital city for Zabul. He also informed about two security forces who were injured.

Violence lingers in Afghanistan while US troops withdraw

A significant number of security forces as well as civilians have suffered casualties on a daily basis since US President Joe Biden announced withdrawal of all American service members from Afghanistan.

On Saturday, a suicide-attack in Pul-e-Alam, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, claimed at least 21 lives, injured as many as 90 others and inflicted massive damage on civilian premises, including hospital. United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the suicide attack.

The UN Secretary also hoped that the observation of the holy month of Ramadan, a time for contemplation, introspection and compassion, will be an occasion to reflect on those who have been facing the brunt of prolonged conflict in the country and to come together in renewed efforts toward peace.

Constant stir in figures of violent episodes in Afghanistan had led US President Joe Biden’s administration to launch a review of a deal signed between Washington and the Taliban last year that paved way for the withdrawal of all American troops.

The official date set for conclusion of the final withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan is before September 11. The day marks 20th anniversary of gruesome 9/11 terrorist attacks which drew the US into state of war with Afghanistan. The Taliban, who had demanded that all US troops be pulled out of Afghanistan by May 1, did not offer any guarantee for the safety of the departing troops. Between 2,500 to 3,500 deployed personnel of US forces have to mark their exit from Afghanistan.

In accordance with certain findings, 226 people including 157 security forces and 69 civilians were killed in 24 of 34 provinces since Biden announced the exit of troops.