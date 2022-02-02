Afghanistan: Taliban Says Militants Banned From Entering Amusement Parks With Weapons

Amid reports of the Taliban entering amusement parks and refusing to hand over their weapons, the militant group has now banned its forces to enter public areas with arms. According to a report by Russian news agency, Sputnik, Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Media and Culture, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the "government" has decided to ban the Taliban from entering the territory of amusement parks with weapons.

It has also banned the entry of its "forces" in military uniform as well as in vehicles. According to him, Mujahideen has also obligated to comply with all the rules. "Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are prohibited from entering the territory of amusement parks with weapons, in military uniform, as well as enter in vehicles," said Zabihullah. "Mujahideen are obligated to comply with all the rules and regulations of amusement parks," he added

Rickshaw pullers ordered to refrain from carrying armed passengers in Nangarhar

Earlier in November, last year, authorities of the Nangarhar province had directed the rickshaw pullers to refrain from providing a ride to the armed passengers in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. The authorities warned offenders would be given strict punishment.

"Rickshaw runners will be forbidden from carrying armed people, and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Sputnik quoted the governor's office as saying in a statement. Meanwhile, the all-men government also directed their own people not to carry arms in rickshaws. The latest order also appealed to the citizens to inform the security personnel if they witness any armed people taking a rickshaw ride, Sputnik reported. Notably, the announcements were made after a bomb exploded in a pickup truck carrying Taliban terrorists in Jalalabad on September 19, last year.

Series of deadly bomb blasts rock Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

It is worth mentioning that the country has been witnessing back-to-back bomb blasts after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August last year. As per media reports, the number of deaths in the country was even more during former President Ashraf Ghani's reign but the number of blasts had been less under his regime.

The report said that the bomb blasts in the capital has become a new normal under the Taliban regime. Recently, a high-intensity blast killed at least 38 people and left more than a dozen injured.

