Afghanistan: Taliban Begins Process To Send Displaced Families Back Home From Kabul

Hundreds of families who were living in Kabul when the offensive broke out across the country due to the Taliban takeover in August have been ordered to return to their homes.

As per Tolo News, the Taliban-led government’s Deputy Minister of refugees and repatriation has said, "This process began today and will continue, thus all (displaced) families in Kabul will go back to their provinces."

The Taliban has even said that at least 2,000 families have been displaced from their homes and were living in Kabul. Reportedly, the evacuation of the displaced families is presently being done in cooperation with the donor organisations.

Mihruddin, who is a resident of Baghlan and is battling to receive aid for being differently-abled, was quoted by the media outlet as saying, "I haven't received any aid. The little aid that is provided, the able-bodied take it."

Additionally, Abdul Baseer, who is a resident of Kunduz, reportedly said, "We have a demand to immediately move the people, the people have become sick, it has been over a month that we are here."

These families, who were forced to leave their homes in Kabul as the Taliban launched its attacks against the former Afghan government’s forces, are living in tents or in open areas even as winters are approaching. Mary-Ellen McGroarty, World Food Program (WFP) representative, as per the report, said,

"The economy is on the brink of collapse here in Afghanistan. There is a cash crisis. Banks had closed their doors, but they are now opened. You can only take out 200 dollars. Savings are inaccessible for the people that have a little bit of money in the bank. The Afghan currency has decreased significantly."

Taliban announces 38 new ministers in its government

Meanwhile, the Taliban has announced 38 new members in its caretaker government of Afghanistan, in both civil as well as military positions, leaving out women and other mainstream politicians.

As per a TOLO News report, the new appointments announced by the terrorist group on Monday, October 4, include a Political Deputy for the Prime Minister, acting Minister for the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled, deputy ministers and commanders of corps. Notably, even the name of Afghanistan’s military corps has been changed from 209 Shaheen Corps to 'Mazar corps'.

A former military figure, Mohammad Sadeq Shinwari was quoted by the media outlet saying, "We hope the new army can defend Afghanistan's territorial integrity and respond to any possible movements by enemies and forces opposed to the current government."

According to the report, the Taliban officials believe that hiring experienced military people will be the first step towards putting together a strong army. As per TOLO News, Rohullah Omar, a member of the cultural commission, said, "We are forming a powerful army. Introducing corps’ leadership is the first step forward."

IMAGE: AP