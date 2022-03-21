Afghanistan: Taliban Cancels Public Holiday For Navroz But Says Celebrations Still Allowed

In Afghanistan, Navroz or Nowroz, which is known as the Persian and Iranian New Year will not be celebrated under the Taliban administration. This is a day dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. It is observed on the first day of the first month of the Zoroastrian calendar. This year Navrov will be celebrated on Monday, March 21. Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that they do not celebrate any festival that is not in Islam and that their government would not celebrate Navroz. However, the spokesman assures that the organisation will not hinder anyone from enjoying Nowruz.

The labour ministry's spokesman, Mohammad Yunus Sidiqi also said that there will be no formal public holiday on the day on Navroz which is on Monday. The Information ministry spokesperson said that the festival is not in conformity with Islamic law, although private celebrations by citizens are permitted. It was stated that workers must return to the office and public university students have exams on Monday, according to Tribune.

Colourful flags were draped across the streets in Kabul, and mosque leaders in the capital and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif said they were preparing for a traditional banner-raising ritual known as Jahenda Bala, but were awaiting word from officials on whether it could take place.

Nowroz is celebrated in many nations with strong Persian cultural influence, including Iran, Iraq, India, Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia. People dress up in traditional clothes, decorate their homes with lights and rangoli, and make delectable meals on this day. They host guests in their houses and also travel to see their loved ones. Communal celebrations also feature bonfires, feasts, musical performances, poetry readings, and traditional sports. Nowroz is named after the Persian ruler Jamshed.

The international community urged the Taliban to build a representative government

In August, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Since then, the international community, as well as many Afghans, have urged the group to build a representative government and recognise the country's diversity, which is comprised of several ethnic groups and cultural influences.

