Afghanistan: Taliban Commander And His Son Among Six Killed In Eastern Kunar Province

At least six people, including a local Taliban commander and his son, were shot dead in a gun battle in eastern Kunar province in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Intelligence officials of the Taliban regime told local media. As per a Khaama News report, the gunfire in the Narang district of Kunar erupted out of personal enmity, an instance frequently observed in the war-torn nation after Taliban takeover last year

It is to mention that Afghanistan has been grappling with widespread violence and human rights violations since the Islamist fundamentalist regime toppled the former Ashraf Ghani democratic government. The takeover was expedited by the hasty withdrawal of the US-led Allied Forces, leaving millions of Afghans internally displaced and thousands more to flee from the country. Executions and enforced displacements of supporters of the former government, especially ex-police and intelligence officials doubled in less than four months of the seizure, Human Rights Watch reported in November. The 25-page report revealed that at least 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Force (ANSF) were killed between August 15 and October 31 in 2021. More than 100 such brutal executions were reported from Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, and Kunduz provinces alone.

Taliban violence escalates in Afghanistan

Although the Taliban leaders had promised amnesty and a moderate rule than its erstwhile regime, they have not stopped from summarily murdering Afghan ex-government officials and civilians, Associate Asia Director at Human Right Watch, Patricia Gossman had said in a statement. Citing a Taliban commander's remark, she said, the regime still functions on a mentality that government-supporters are responsible for atrocities, thus, "cannot be forgiven."

Taliban affiliates shooting civilians at check posts have continued to remain an issue of concern among Afghans left behind after the mass evacuation in August, the Khaama Press reported. Recently, Taliban militants opened fire on a car at Kazemi region check-post in the western Herat province on Monday killing a driver and a local doctor. In addition, a 25-year-old woman, Zainab along with her family, was shot dead at a check post manned by the Taliban, in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi, when they were returning from a wedding function.

On January 11, Taliban fighters shot at crowds looking for their passports in Afghanistan's Faryab province. Later on the same day, the militants fatally shot a boy and two women were severely injured in the incident. Another girl was reportedly killed in Kabul, Khaama News had reported without adding further details.

