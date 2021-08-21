Afghanistan: Taliban Commander Inspects Dozens Of Abandoned US Military Armoured Vehicles

In its big gain, as Taliban accumulated US-made military armament, aircrafts, armoured vehicles, guns, and helicopters as the ultimate beneficiary of billions of dollars-worth US investments during the two-decade long war. In the shocking visuals that have emerged, Taliban commander Abdul Hamid Hamas was seen inspecting dozens of US military armoured vehicles abandoned by US troops at a base. The advanced US military vehicles and modern military equipment left behind by the evacuating US security personnel that have fallen into the hands of the Taliban will now bring new capabilities to the terrorist group against the scantily armed Afghan National forces and the innocent civilians.

When asked earlier about steps United States had taken to ensure that military equipment and vehicles do not fall into the hands of the Taliban, Pentagon logistics specialist Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor had told reporters: "I don't have the answer to that question.”

Several footages now show that the Taliban has captured US military guns, ammunition, and helicopters, including combat aircraft from the provincial capitals and military bases as they made advancement into the key provincial areas toppling Afghan forces. When questioned about the United States’ exit strategy that left billions of taxpayer-funded US military equipment and armoured vehicles, the US President’s officials attempted to cover up America’s botched-up implementation of drawdown from the Trump-era Doha treaty, and the Afghan fiasco, saying that Afghan army and police force “lacked combat motivation.”

Doug Lute, a retired Army lieutenant general who helped direct Afghan war strategy stated that morale, discipline, leadership, unit cohesion was “more decisive than equipment.”

It is to be noted that the US armoured vehicles seized by the Taliban will play a major role in operational mobility and will serve as carriers of weaponry such as mortars, heavy machine guns, recoilless rifles and infiltrate perimeters of Afghans that lent support to the US army for bombings.

Taliban with US-military equipment and US uniforms. Credit: Twitter/@Sm_Tritip

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing this week, “We obviously don’t want to see our equipment in the hands of those who would act against our interests or the interests of the Afghan people.” But clearly, the Taliban now is in possession of armoured vehicles that include M113 APCs and Soviet tanks, 27 fifteen-ton M1117 cars with machine guns and Mk 19 automatic grenade-launchers, US broadcasters have reported, fearing that ammunition stash also includes 13 shorter-range mortars of artillery belonging to US Army, seventeen 122-millimetre D-30 towed howitzers which is equivalent to artillery battalion. The Taliban also laid hands on US military UH-60A transport helicopters.

Howitzers can bombard targets up to 9.6 miles with heavy shelling—a capability that can be used by the Taliban during the urban siege, according to defence and aerospace experts. The overall documented losses of US Army vehicles and weaponry, including the 700 trucks, Humvees, and armoured cars fitted with Mk 19 automatic grenade-launchers that the Taliban is inspecting in videos on social media, now pose major terror threats.

Confirmed US military armoured vehicles fallen into Taliban's hands

A declassified report by open-source investigative firm Oryx has found that the haphazardness with which the US left Afghanistan in controversial withdrawal, with a lack of any agreement whatsoever on who will run Kabul International Airport (IAP), there is now an increasingly deteriorating security situation in the region. This open-source that conducted an investigation on equipment losses in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has stated with evidence that at least 715 US military light vehicles have fallen to the Taliban; several have even gone uncounted which are not recorded in photos or videos. The confirmed military vehicles of US forces left behind that are now in possession of the extremist group are 270 Ford Ranger light trucks, 141 Navistar International 7,000 medium trucks, 329 M1151 and cargo-bed configured M1152 Humvees, and 21 Oshkosh ATV mine-resistant armour-protected vehicles.