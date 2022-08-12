Afghanistan: Taliban Confirms Killing Of Prominent Cleric Rahimullah Haqqani In Bomb Blast

The Taliban authorities claimed that a bombing killed Rahimullah Haqqani, a renowned cleric, at his religious centre in Kabul on Thursday, August 11. The Taliban further stated that this was the most recent incident to target the nation in the last one year since they assumed power. Taking to Twitter, the Taliban's deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi confirmed about the killing of Haqqani. "It is with great sadness that we received the news that the country's great personality and academic figure, Sheikh Sahib Rahimullah Haqqani, has reached the highest position of martyrdom in the brutal attack of the merciless enemy [sic]," Karimi wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, the local offshoot of the Islamic State group has been attacking both the Taliban and civilians since the Taliban took over in Afghanistan last year on August 15. Taliban fighters in Kabul blocked journalists from visiting Haqqani's religious complex after the bombing. Further, Taliban representatives also declined to go into detail about the type of bombing that the cleric was the target of or confirm whether anyone else was either killed or hurt in the attack, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

هرگز نمیرد آنکه دلش زنده شد بعشق

ثبت است بر جریدهٔ عالم دوام ما



په ډیرې خواشینۍ سره مو خبر تر لاسه کړ، چې د هیواد ستره هستي او علمي شخصیت شیخ صاحب رحیم الله حقاني د نامرده او نامراده دښمن په ناځوانمردانه حمله کې د شهادت لوړ مقام ته رسیدلی، انالله و انا الیه راجعون. pic.twitter.com/hg1wFBzr1N — Bilal Karimi(بلال کریمي) (@BilalKarimi21) August 11, 2022

Afghanistan witnessed several blasts in recent months: Reports

According to local media reports, a number of blasts occurred in recent months in Afghanistan. The explosions have taken place at a number of locations in Kabul, including Chandawal, Pul-e-Sokhta, and Sarkariz. Earlier on August 6, a blast occurred near the Pul-e-Sokhta area in the west of Kabul resulting in at least three fatalities and seven injuries. Meanwhile, the United States has denounced the recent blasts in Afghanistan that have killed and injured more than 120 people over the last few months.

Law & Order remains shaky in Afghanistan

"Following the Islamic State-claimed blasts in Kabul in recent days that killed and injured more than 120 people, the UN family in Afghanistan urges greater security for minorities so that Ashura can be marked without further attacks," the UN Assistance Mission (UNAMA) wrote in a Twitter post. Notably, Afghanistan's condition deteriorated after the Taliban seized power from the democratic Ashraf Ghani-led government on August 15, 2021, resulting in the total collapse of the system. Since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people.

