Afghanistan: Taliban Continues Its Atrocities, Beats Up Drug Addict In Logar; Watch

Since the fall of Kabul, residents of Afghanistan have been subjected to the horrors of Taliban atrocities. Taliban can be seen torturing and beating a drug addict in an exclusive video footage acquired by Republic Media Network. A drug addict can be seen pleading for mercy in the footage, while a Taliban insurgent kicks on the addict's back. Following that, Taliban can be seen pushing the addict to spit and lick the ground. The incident happened in the Logar province of Afghanistan.

Despite the Taliban's pledge of a nationwide amnesty following their control of Afghanistan, the terrorist group has continued to engage in hostile actions. Evidence of Taliban assassinations, detentions, and intimidation is emerging across Afghanistan, threateningly contradicting the hardline Islamist group's commitment not to avenge its foes.

The Afghan crisis

According to media reports, many more killings and tortures may have gone unreported because the Taliban cut mobile phone service in many areas to prevent images from being published. There have been reports of demonstrators being killed in several cities in recent days, as well as beatings and intimidation of those attempting to flee the country.

Many Afghans fear to return to the Taliban's brutal reign in the late 1990s, when the group mostly restricted women to their homes, outlawed television and music, chopped off suspected thieves' hands, and carried out public executions. Before being removed by a US-led coalition in 2001, the Taliban were infamous for their ruthless rule of Afghanistan, which denied women and ethnic minorities their rights.

Following its conquest of Kabul, the militant organisation pledged no retaliation attacks and that it would offer women rights under Islamic sharia law. In addition to fears about Taliban atrocities, officials have cautioned that without the substantial international aid that kept the fallen Western-backed government afloat, Afghanistan's already fragile economy could collapse even further.

According to the United Nations, there are serious food shortages, and analysts warn the country is in desperate need of cash, with much of the government's finances frozen abroad.

