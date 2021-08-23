Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis: Intel Report Warns Of ISIS Attack At Kabul Airport Amid Chaos

Amid the lingering chaos, reports suggest that an imminent threat of a terror attack by ISIS-K is looming over the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. The intel report comes at a time when the Kabul-based airport is witnessing a massive influx of residents who are trying to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban took over power by forcing the Ashraf Ghani-led government to surrender.

Afghan security personnel killed

Earlier in the day, Afghan security personnel were killed, and three others were wounded in a firefight at Kabul airport. As per reports, the gunfight broke out near the airport's northern gate around 6.45 am local time. Who opened fire and the circumstances of the shooting, however, remained unclear.

It is pertinent to mention here that though the security forces of Afghanistan's central government largely collapsed or fled the Taliban advance, some armed Afghanis remain at Kabul airport assisting foreign countries as they struggle to evacuate those gathered there. Whether they belong to the Afghan border forces that once guarded the airport or they were attached to the Western militaries as private armed guards now providing security there is not known yet.

In the past few days, the airport has witnessed a number of incidents of violence. The Taliban has opened fire on the crowd numerous times, which has led to the death of few and injured many others. This, in spite of the terrorist group claiming that it would not indulge in violence, and retrieve the country from the present situation of that of a 'battlefield'.

Justifying the initial incident of firing, the group in its first press conference had said that they were just trying to 'prevent chaos' at the airport.

Taliban blames US for airport chaos

Meanwhile, the Taliban blamed the US military for the chaos at the Kabul airport. As per reports, one of the prominent members of the Taliban Amir Khan Mutaqi, who was also in touch with former Afghan political leaders after the insurgents captured the nation, said that America “with its power and facilities...has failed to bring order” in the airport. While heart-wrenching images and videos of Afghans at the Kabul airport clamouring to get out of the country, have continued to emerge, Mutaqi reportedly said, “There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport.”