Afghanistan: Taliban Denies Reports Of Killing Ex-officials; Assures No One Will Be Harmed

In response to the United States and Europe's concerns about the deaths of former Afghan security forces, the Taliban denied executing former police and intelligence employees in Afghanistan since taking control of the country in August. Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry, stated on Sunday that the "Mujahidin" is fully dedicated to carrying out the amnesty order and that former administration personnel are not being prosecuted for their earlier resistance, as per the reports of Khaama Press. He also stated that if any member of the Islamic emirate disobeys the amnesty order, they will be punished.

The US, EU, UK, Japan, and numerous other countries stated in a joint statement that they express serious concern about the killing without trial and disappearance of former Afghan government security forces, as reported by human rights watch and other institutions, according to Khaama Press. It also stated that such killings are grave human rights crimes that contradict the Taliban's amnesty pledge.

Countries have urged the Taliban to implement a nationwide amnesty

The countries have urged the Taliban to implement a nationwide amnesty. The joint statement demands an immediate and transparent investigation into the assassination of the former Afghan government's security officers and emphasises that the international community is investigating the Taliban based on their actions, according to Khaama Press. The Taliban has always been under pressure from the international community to fulfil its commitments in several areas, including women's rights and the formation of an inclusive government.

According to human rights watch (HRW), more than 100 individuals were slain in Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, and Kunduz provinces alone between August and October, according to Khaama Press. Canada, New Zealand, Romania, Ukraine, and several other European countries have also stated that the deaths should be investigated quickly and transparently, with the culprits held accountable, and that more information should be shared with the public in order to prevent future atrocities.

HRW's associate Asia director's statement

According to ANI, HRW's associate Asia director Patricia Gossman stated, "the Taliban leadership's promised amnesty has not stopped local commanders from summarily executing or disappearing former Afghan security force members. The burden is on the Taliban to prevent further killings, hold those responsible to account, and compensate the victims' families."

(Inputs from ANI)

