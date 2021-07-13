Afghanistan: Taliban 'doesn't Want Fighting Inside Cities', Asks People To Reach Out

The Taliban does not want to battle government forces inside Afghanistan’s cities, a senior leader from the fundamentalist group told reporters on Tuesday. With the pullout of foreign military troops nearing its end, an ever emboldened Taliban has reclaimed more than 85 percent of Afghan territory, including key economic zones and border towns. On Tuesday, the head of a Taliban commission that supervises surrendering government forces asked residents to reach out to them.

"Now that the fighting from mountains and deserts has reached the doors of the cities, Mujahiddin don't want fighting inside the city," Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a message tweeted by a Taliban spokesman, using another term for the group.

Furthermore, he asserted that it was better to use any possible channel to get in touch with the Taliban's invitation and guidance commission. This way, he added, would prevent Afghan cities and towns from getting damaged. The strategy is one well-worn by the Taliban -- particularly during their first rise to power in the 1990s -- cutting off towns and district centers and getting elders to negotiate a surrender.

Taliban warns Turkey

In a separate statement, the group said that Turkey’s decision to guard Kabul Airport after US troops leave the country was “reprehensible.” “We consider the stay of foreign forces in our homeland by any country under whatever pretext as occupation," Taliban asserted. Turkey, a NATO member, had previously announced that it would stay behind in Afghanistan to stabilize the country "as long as certain conditions including legal and financial are met."

Taliban captures 250 districts

Taliban on July 9 announced that it now controls 85 percent of Afghanistan's territory, although the group’s claims cannot be independently verified. The revelation was made by Shahabuddin Delawar, a key negotiator for the fundamentalist group, who, speaking to media reporters in Moscow, boasted that the controlled area now encompasses 250 out of 398 districts. With US and NATO troops almost out of the Central Asian country, the Taliban is inching closer to re-establish the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.

According to a report by BBC, the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including an arc of territory from the Iranian border in the west to the frontier with China on the other side of the country. They have also captured five districts in Herat. Meanwhile, a top Russian official disclosed that militants have captured 2/3rd of the territory on the Afghan-Tajik border.

Image: AP