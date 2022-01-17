Afghanistan: Taliban Fighters Shoot At Crowds Looking For Passports In Faryab Province

The Taliban fighters shot at crowds looking for their passports in Afghanistan's Faryab province on Monday. A video has gone viral showing a chaotic scene outside a passport office in the province. As per the Afghan media, Uzbek Taliban have been attacking the Pashtoon Taliban in the province. Meanwhile, the closure of the passport office has angered people in the capital city Kabul too. The attack on Kabul's passport office last month had led to its closure, however, officials claimed that offices are operational in other provinces, ANI reported citing TOLO News.

In the last week of December, the Taliban asked Afghan passport applicants to apply online in order to minimise overcrowding. According to Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban's interim government, the decision was taken to prevent overcrowding and problem faced by the people, ANI reported citing Pajhwok Afghan News. Since the takeover by the Taliban in mid-August last year, most Aghan nationals intend to flee the country fearing repercussions from the group and dreading the previous Taliban regime, the report stated.

Over 125,000 passports issued since the reopening of offices in Afghanistan

It should be mentioned here that passport services in Afghanistan were finally reinstated on October 5, 2021, following a month-long halt after the Taliban's takeover. Earlier in December, as many as 14 more regions in Afghanistan began the process of issuing passports, bringing the total to 32. Passport Director Alam Gul Haqqani stated that all 32 Afghan regions will be able to give applicants passports, according to TOLO News. He further stated that more than 125,000 passports have been issued since the reopening of offices in Afghanistan.

Image: ANI/Unsplash/Representative