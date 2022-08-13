Days ahead of the first anniversary of the Taliban's return to power, Afghan women have been protesting on the streets of Kabul for the right to work and study. Taliban fired on the women as they held a protest in Kabul. The video accessed by Republic Media Network shows women running as Taliban fighters try to disperse them by firing.

The protesters raised the demand for food, work, education and freedom in Afghanistan. Notably, the Taliban regime has been imposing restrictions on women ever since they took over power in Afghanistan. They introduced new rules in terms of women and girls' rights in Afghanistan, including limiting women's access to jobs, education and political representation. Even though the Taliban had promised it would run an inclusive government, however, not a single woman has yet been included in the cabinet. Taliban has prohibited girls from studying in secondary schools. The women have not been allowed to leave their homes without a male guardian.

Taliban imposes restrictions on entry of women in 'ladies park'

Issuing new restrictions on Afghan women, the Taliban imposed new curbs on entry of women and girls in 'ladies park' in Herat province of Afghanistan, ANI reported citing Afghan Watch. According to the new rule, women have not been permitted to move freely in women's parks and can access the park only on specified days. Taliban has also announced the closure of family sections in restaurants in Herat. Similarly, the Taliban has ordered Afghan men to not allow women to attend wedding ceremonies in Zabul. Asila Misbah, a women's rights activist based in Herat said, "Taliban have nothing else to do but suppress women since coming into power, and they have imprisoned us all women at home."

"I used to eat food in restaurants with my family most of the time, but now due to Taliban restrictions on women, I can't spend an hour with my family outside. Everything we do is in an uncertain manner and we fear retribution even though we tread carefully," Asila Misbah added.

Image: AP