Afghanistan: Taliban FM Discusses Trade And Economy With Kazakhstan Delegation

Taliban interim Foreign Minister (FM) Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday engaged in discussions with Kazakhstan Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov to explore the issues related to trade and economy. The meeting took place after the Kazakh minister reached Afghanistan and brought half a ton of medical products for humanitarian assistance. The ministers also covered a wide range of transit, export and import issues between both the nations, as Afghanistan struggles to bring its economy back on track, Tolo News reported.

"If we refer to the trade relations, the export and import of goods between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have dropped by 27%," Sultanov told reporters after the meeting, as quoted by Tolo News.

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, and since then the country has been battling a deep economic crisis with over 92% of its population feared to sink below the poverty line by the end of the year, according to UNDP. Meanwhile, with the halt of foreign aids and freezing of government assets, the country's humanitarian and economic crisis worsened. However, with the United States issuing three general licenses to facilitate aid for Afghans, the war-torn country is expected to avert a "humanitarian catastrophe."

US permits steady flow of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

US Department of Treasury of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on December 22 announced that it has permitted general licences 17,18 and 19 as a move to "underscore US' commitment to supporting the people of Afghanistan." According to Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo, the licenses will help Afghanistan battle the "serious difficulties" that arose from the nation's lengthy dependence on foreign assistance, aid donors and the private sector, which resulted in major micro and macroeconomics woes once those were withdrawn with the US and NATO's evacuation and lack of recognition of the Taliban government.

The authorisations now guarantee non-governmental organisations, foreign institutions and the US government to continue helping individuals in need. On Wednesday, The US-led resolution was proposed to the UNSC and later 15 members of the Council unanimously adopted the same.

(Image: @BakhytSultanov/Twitter/AP)