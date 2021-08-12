Afghanistan: Taliban Frees 1,000 Prisoners In Six Occupied Cities As Offensive Escalates

Taliban has released around 1,000 criminals, drug traffickers among several others from at least six cities that are now under the control of the insurgent group. In the last few days the Taliban has freed several criminals, TOLO News reported on August 11 quoting officials from the directorate of the prison administration. This comes as extremists continue to gain control of most of Afghanistan while the US ramps up troop withdrawal to meet the upcoming deadline.

Reportedly, at least 630 prisoners in Kunduz including 13 women and three foreigners were released from jail by the Taliban. Out of the total, 180 were extremist group members including 15 high-profile Taliban inmates who were sentenced to death by the Afghan government. Meanwhile, the insurgents have also freed at least 350 prisoners in Nimroz province's Zaranj city, including 40 Taliban inmates. The Afghan government has reportedly assured that once the extremists are captured, the prisoners will be arrested once again.

Reports stating the freedom of several high-level Taliban inmates came as the United States is fearing that the insurgents can take over the Afghan capital, Kabul within 90 days. The pace by which the Taliban is making advancements in the country has reportedly sparked widespread recriminations of US President Joe Biden’s stringent withdrawal of American troops. The Pentagon chief John Kirby has even said that the present situation in Afghanistan is “their struggle.”

US had ‘full knowledge' of what was likely to happen

While US President Joe Biden has ordered forces to pull out by August 31, the Taliban’s advances in Afghanistan now include six provincial capitals. Laurel Miller, who was the US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan until 2017, reportedly acknowledged that the US had expected the pace at which the insurgent group is gaining ground and said, “The decision to withdraw was made in the full knowledge that what we are seeing happen now was likely to happen.” Even Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had indicated that the “sudden” US troop withdrawal had caused the crisis in the country, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a press conference that the United States is “deeply concerned” with the situation but added, “this is their struggle.”

IMAGE: AP

