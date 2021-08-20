Afghanistan: 'Taliban Govt Announcement Unlikely Before Aug 31'; Sources Cite Deal With US

Amid talk of a 'peaceful transfer of power' in Afghanistan, sources on Friday informed Republic Media Network that no announcement in relation to the formation of the government of the Taliban will be made before August 31. It is the same date the Joe Biden-led United States government is supposed to finally, formally and completely withdraw its troops from the war-torn country, which was captured by the Taliban after completely surrounding its capital city- Kabul on August 15, 2021.

'Deal with the US'

The source, who happens to be familiar with the developments taking place, on the condition of anonymity, said that the Taliban's lead negotiator Anas Haqqani had told the Ashraf Ghani-led government interlocutor that the militant group had a deal with the US to do nothing until the final withdrawal date. This raises a lot of questions about the announcements to be made in relation to the government after August 31, including if the non-Taliban officials will be included in the government.

At this point there are two officials of the erstwhile Ghani administration who are playing key roles in determining what will happen to the country. Former Afghan CEO and National Reconciliation chairperson Dr Abdullah Abdullah has joined with former President Hamid Karzai to negotiate with the Taliban, whereas first Vice President Amrullah Saleh has declared himself the caretaker President of the country by citing its constitution and is spearheading an armed resistance against Taliban from the Panjshir valley, calling all fighters to join the cause.

Afghanistan now 'Islamic Emirate'

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day on August 19, the Taliban officially declared the country as the 'Islamic Emirate'. The name 'Islamic Emirate' which was coined by the military group during its reign between 1996-2001 for the country, was changed back to Afghanistan in 2001 after the Taliban was ousted by the US troops post the deadly twin towers attack.

Also, on Independence Day, the convoy of the Taliban marched in the country with the 'Islamic Emirates' flag instead of the flag of Afghanistan, thus proving that it is on its way to forming its own order, and not continuing with the order of the Ashraf Ghani-led government. This convoy, however, was overshadowed by the parades of regular Afghan people, led by the country's women, who bravely took out flag marches with the real Afghan flag to protest against the Taliban and its barbarism.

Taliban takeover, and response of US

The Taliban launched an offensive against Afghanistan taking over cities one after the other in the past two months. In the past week, the military group took over key provinces like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Thereafter, it approached the Ashraf Ghani-led government, which in order to avoid further bloodshed, surrendered in front of the military group. The discussions for transfer began in the presidential palace, with the Afghans and the international community looking at the US, which had promised full support.

President Joe Biden, in an address to the world, however, said that the aim behind US troops' presence in Afghanistan for 20 years was never 'nation building' and that they cannot endlessly be involved in the country's 'civil war'. He reiterated that the date of the final withdrawal of the US troops remains the same- i.e August 31, 2021.