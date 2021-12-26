Afghanistan: Taliban Halts Process Of Passport Issuance In Kabul

Just a few hours after the Taliban announced that Afghans can apply for passports online in order to minimise overcrowding, they have halted the issuance of passports in Kabul. A spokesperson for the Central Passport Department, Shafiullah Tasal announced that passport distribution in the capital has been halted due to Ministry of Interior regulations. As per the reports of Pajhwok Afghan News, he stated that on Saturday, their activity of issuing passports is halted exclusively in Kabul till further notice. He did not go into many details and also announced that the process of distributing passports in other areas was begun.

To minimise crowds, the Taliban earlier in the day advised Afghan passport applicants to apply online. Inamullah Samangani, who is the Deputy Spokesman for the caretaker administration stated that a decision was made to avoid overcrowding and inconveniences for people, according to Pajhwok Afghan News. Samangani stated that the Passport Department website remained operational and also added that no mail or paper applications will be accepted for the same.

14 more regions in Afghanistan starts process of issuing passports

Passport services in Afghanistan were finally reinstated on October 5, following a month-long halt after the Taliban's takeover. Earlier in December, 14 more regions in Afghanistan began the process of issuing passports, bringing the total to 32. Passport Director Alam Gul Haqqani stated that all 32 Afghan regions will be able to give applicants passports, according to TOLO News.

Afghans in Kabul are desperate for passports and eagerly await the reopening of the passport office. Over 125,000 passports have been issued since the reopening of offices in Afghanistan. Haqqani announced on November 30 that the department had given the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at least 20,000 passports to be distributed to Afghans living abroad whose passports had expired.

People want to flee

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, many people fled to various countries and many wish to flee the war-torn country, fearing repercussions from the group as well as the previous Taliban regime. Their administration has still not been recognised by the international community. Taliban has also dissolved various Ministries and electoral agencies, which includes the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Peace Affairs, the Independent Election Commission and the Independent Election Complaints Commission.

