Afghanistan: Taliban Member Killed, Six Others Injured In Mine Explosion In Kunar Province

A massive blast in Kunar province of Afghanistan has killed a Taliban member as well as injured six others, ANI reported citing the local Afghan media, quoting the authorities. The cause of the roadside mine explosion is not yet known, as per the Khaama Press. Mawlawi Abdul Haq Haqqani, the police chief of the province, told the reporters that a vehicle on which the members of the Taliban were commuting was intentionally targeted in the explosion on Sunday. At least three people have already been detained in connection with the mine explosion.

A Taliban vehicle was similarly targeted last week near the roadside mine in Panjshir province’s Rukha district. Several people who at the time of the blast were present on the scene were arrested over the suspicion of their involvement. Taliban Chief of Police Haqqani said that a ranger vehicle was carrying the group’s forces when another blast occurred. A National Resistance Front (NRF) source, who did not choose to be identified by name, told Hasht-e Subh that the incident that took place on Sunday morning of August 21 in the Gurgoti area of ​​Rukha district had similarly hit the Taliban ranger.

At least 7 Taliban members were then killed and five others were wounded in the incident. Nearly two military vehicles belonging to the Taliban were also destroyed. Taliban ordered an investigation and launched door-to-door search operations to apprehend the perpetrators.

Taliban accuse Pakistan of using US drones after al-Qaeda chief's killing

Yesterday, the Taliban accused Pakistan's government of using US drones to infiltrate its airspace for the purpose of surveillance and covert operations. Mullah Yaqoob, the Taliban's acting Defence Minister hurled claims that Pakistan had turned into a major entry point for American drones after the pentagon used one to neutralise al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, the mastermind behind Osama bin Laden's plot of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the twin towers in New York.

Addressing a press briefing along with Afghanistan's Army Chief, Yaqoob said, "We have not detected all routes of the drones, but our intelligence showed that the United States drones were infiltrating through Pakistan." After Zawahiri was killed, speculation rose that the CIA drone had used the Pakistani airspace and eventually flew into Afghanistan via the Gulf region.

“A US drone flew into Afghanistan from the Gulf region, assuming Pakistan hasn’t yet given bases (unless this government has done so covertly), but over which country’s airspace? Iran does not grant the US any airspace rights, so was Pakistani airspace used?” Shireen Mazari, a senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, had tweeted.