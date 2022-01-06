Afghanistan: Taliban Pilots Crash MD-530 Helicopter In Kandahar's Southern Sector

In Kandahar's southern sector of Afghanistan, a military helicopter equipped with surveillance cameras and machine guns crashed during a training flight, the Taliban announced. However, many claimed that the chopper was rescuing civilians trapped in the water in Kandahar's Maiwand region.

As per the reports of Tolo News, Inayatullah Khwarazmi, who is the spokesperson for Taliban's Ministry of Defence, announced that the crash was caused by technical difficulties and that two pilots were injured. He also said that the helicopter was destroyed after it crashed but stated that the pilots are alive. He did however say that one of the pilots is doing well, while the other is in serious condition.

MD-530 helicopter costs around $1 million

An MD-530 helicopter costs around $1 million and must be handled by a highly trained pilot. Veterans of the military have urged the Islamic Emirate to choose former and experienced pilots and mechanics to operate the planes. Hekmatullah Hekmat, who is a military veteran stated that they used the aircraft in the wrong way and that it is illegal to utilise this device in this manner.

He also said that due to financial constraints, the country may not be able to purchase modern equipment. Sadeq Shinwari, the military analyst said that if military equipment is handled by untrained personnel, it would be destroyed, according to Tolo News.

A report came in August after the Taliban takeover that suggested that the Taliban was supplying Pakistan with a large number of advanced American weapons that it had captured from the Afghan Army and that Afghan gun merchants who paid government soldiers and Taliban militants for firearms and ammunition were openly selling the US weapons, which were taken by the Taliban after American troops withdrew.

Taliban collected a substantial amount of weaponry when the US troops left

The equipment was originally delivered to the Afghan security forces under a US training and assistance programme. The Taliban collected a substantial amount of weaponry when the US troops left Afghanistan, according to the New York Times. The Pentagon had previously stated that advanced equipment had been disabled when forces left, but thousands of weapons remained available to the Taliban, which was then transferred to Pakistan.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP