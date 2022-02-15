Afghanistan: Taliban Preparing Army Of 1,10,000 Members, Acting Defense Minister Informs

The Taliban is preparing an army of 1,10,000 members, Acting Defense Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid said on Monday. According to Khaama Press, the Minister was speaking to Afghanistan state TV-RTA wherein he stressed the organisation will further increase the strength if needed. As of now, Mujahid said at least ten thousand people were already joined and nearly 80,000 are undergoing training.

Besides, he said the group has reactivated 4,000 choppers and planes of the Ministry along with tens of vehicles. The Acting Defense Minister added these "achievements" were "accomplished" since the Taliban took over the country in August last year.

Further, he stressed the Taliban had been working to re-engage the former employees of the defence ministry who were either left the country or living in Afghanistan with a different identity. According to him, presently, 90% of the defence ministry employees are former officers. Further, he refuted the rumours about Afghanistan’s military equipment being transported to Pakistan and added the Taliban is strictly managing the country’s borders.

He affirmed they will not allow anyone to take the equipment out of the country's borders. According to Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid, it was not Pakistan that is disturbing the country's border areas and added, "neighbouring Iran and Turkmenistan are responsible for the recent clashes at the border regions. The Afghan border guards are directed to be cautious and behave mildly with all neighbouring countries’ forces," said Acting Defense Minister on Monday.

Taliban assured their soil will not be utilised to spread terror

While reacting over Pakistan’s barbed wire along Durand Line, he said the Taliban have not allowed anyone to erect fences.

The acting defence minister also stressed ISIS-K is not a threat to Afghanistan and assured other countries that the Taliban will not let the ISIS-K use its territory to use spread terror.

"Rumors about potential resistance against the Taliban in upcoming summer are ungrounded and baseless. None will cause problems to deteriorate Afghanistan’s current security situation," Khaama Press quotes Mujahid as saying. Further, Mujahid assured other countries not to be threatened from Afghanistan's soil. He denied media reports that claimed arbitrary detention and beating of former security officials.