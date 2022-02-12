Afghanistan: Taliban Release Detained UNHCR Foreign Journalists & Staff Members

The Taliban have released two international journalists working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and numerous Afghan staff members. The UNHCR on Friday confirmed the information, hours after news of their detentions in Kabul surfaced.

In a Twitter post, the UN refugee agency wrote, "We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them. We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help. We remain committed to the people of Afghanistan."

We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them.



We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help.



We remain committed to the people of Afghanistan. — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) February 11, 2022

The news came after Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban's deputy minister of culture and information, tweeted that they were imprisoned because they didn't have documents that correctly recognised them as UNHCR staff. They were released when their names were identified, according to Mujahid.

#تازه_خبر:

هغه بهرني اتباع چې ځانونه يې یوې نړیوالې مؤسسې ته منسوبول، له دې امله چې پيژند پاڼې، جوازنامې او لازم اسناد يې نه درلودل، توقیف شوي وو.

هغوی په ښه حالت او له خپلو کورنیو سره په اړیکه کې وو، د هویت د تثبیت او له مسئولې مرجع څخه تر اطمینان وروسته همدا اوس بیرته خوشي شول. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) February 11, 2022

The development in Kabul comes as US President Joe Biden signed an executive order promising $3.5 billion — out of $7 billion in frozen Afghan assets in the US — to relatives of 9/11 victims in the United States. The remaining $3.5 billion would go for Afghan relief. The directive would allow US banking institutions to help humanitarian organisations gain access to the funds, which they would then distribute to Afghans directly.

Earlier, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) likewise decried the detentions and demanded that the journalists be released immediately. "The Taliban must immediately release Andrew North and all other journalists held for their work, and cease harassing and detaining members of the press," the CPJ had said in a statement, noting that they were detained on Tuesday.

The Afghan crisis

Parvaneh Ibrahimkhel, a women's rights activist who had been detained for more than two weeks, was also released on Friday. She confirmed her availability to local Tolonews, but few more facts were immediately available. Her freedom, as well as the freedom of four other female activists, had been requested by the international community. In mid-August, the Taliban marched over Afghanistan, taking Kabul and much of the country, just as US and NATO soldiers were about to leave after a 20-year presence.

Since seizing power, the Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions, many of which target women. Outside of the health and education fields, women have been barred from numerous employment, their educational opportunities have been limited beyond sixth grade, and they have been forced to wear the Islamic headscarf, or hijab. The Taliban, on the other hand, have refrained from imposing the burqa, which was mandatory during their previous rule in Afghanistan in the 1990s.

The international community has been hesitant to recognise Afghanistan's new authorities, fearing that the Taliban might impose the same brutal rule as they did when they first came to power. Following the takeover, foreign funding was discontinued, billions of dollars in Afghanistan's assets overseas were frozen, principally by the United States, and financial aid to the government was ceased, further impacting the Afghan economy.

(Image: AP)