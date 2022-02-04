Afghanistan: Taliban Reopens Public Universities For Women In 6 Out Of 34 Provinces

The Taliban have announced the reopening of public universities for women in six of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, making a major move to meet international demands.

On Wednesday, February 2, the Taliban's culture and information ministry stated that women can now attend public universities in Nangarhar and Kandahar. It also described the transition as a step-by-step process that will eventually see all students, men and women return to university, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Later on the same day, Ahmad Taqqi, a Taliban spokesman for the ministry of higher education, announced that public universities in four more provinces - Helmand, Farah, Nimroz, and Laghman - have also been reopened for women. The Taliban argued that six provinces have a warmer climate than the rest of Afghanistan, which is why they are the first to reopen.

As per the AP report, men will attend class in the morning and women in the afternoon, reflecting the Taliban's gender-segregated system. The report further stated that women have also been instructed to adhere to the Islamic dress code.

Public universities would be functional across country from Feb 26: Taliban

Taliban-appointed education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, announced earlier this week that public universities across the country, including the University of Kabul, would be functional for both men and women starting February 26.

"All instructors and officials are advised to concentrate on their responsibilities and provide the required facilities for the students," Haqqani said in a recorded video clip, as per the AP.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's decision to reopen public universities for women was also hailed by the United Nations mission in Afghanistan and termed it "important for Afghanistan."

Taliban promise to open schools for girls across Afghanistan by March-end

It is significant to mention here that the Taliban have also pledged that all girls will also be back to school towards the end of March. The Taliban have been heavily chastised since their takeover for limiting girls and women access to education.

Besides, the Taliban have imposed a number of restrictions on women, including prohibiting them from working in many sectors other than health and education. Since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. The Taliban have also stated that they will form an inclusive government and respect women's rights, but they have failed to keep up their promises so far.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP