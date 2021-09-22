Afghanistan: Taliban Sacks Last Remaining Minister Frrom Ashraf Ghani's Cabinet

The Taliban authorities in Afghanistan sacked the last remaining minister, Wahid Majrooh, from the previous government led by Ashraf Ghani. The Taliban interim government replaced Majrooh with Qalandar Ebad as the acting Minister of Public Health on Tuesday, September 21, according to ANI. The former Minister of Public Health Dr Wahid Majrooh confirmed the latest development on his Twitter handle.

Last minister of Ashraf Ghani cabinet removed

Dr Wahid Majrooh was the only minister from the previous government who held his post after the Taliban’s takeover. Taking to Twitter, Dr Wahid Majrooh shared his picture along with the caption, "Today was my last day as Acting Minister of Health, I wish my successor all the best,I thank those who helped me during my tenure, I m still in Kabul,a medical Doc,try 2 b a better Father to my Daughter Smiling face with smiling eyes,& more active in social & professional life".

The removal comes after the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced two acting ministers on Tuesday, September 21, according to ANI. Zabihullah Mujahid announced the name of Qalandar Ebad as the Acting Minister of Public Health and Noordin Azizi as the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce.

Earlier on September 21, the Taliban expanded their cabinet as they included new ministers in the government. The Taliban authorities once more did not include a woman representative in their cabinet.

The new members of the caretaker government included Haji Mohammad Bashir (Deputy Minister Commerce), Haji Mohammad Azim Sultanzada (Deputy Minister of Commerce), Mullah Mohammad Ibrahim (Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs for Security), Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir (Deputy Minister of Defence), Mohammad Hassan Ghiasi (Deputy Minister of Public Health), Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen (Acting Head of the National Olympic Committee), Abdulbari Omar (Deputy Minister of Public Health), according to ANI.

On August 15 this year, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul. Several government officials and legislators, including the country's former President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country on Sunday. On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the US troops left Afghanistan.

Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced an all-male 33-member caretaker Cabinet. The Taliban government did not include a single woman in the cabinet.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Twitter/@WahidMajrooh