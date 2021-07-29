Afghanistan: Taliban Says 150 Dead, 200 Missing Due To Floods In Nuristan Region

Flooding has killed 150 people in Afghanistan's mountainous northeastern Nuristan region, according to the Taliban. Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said on Thursday, July 29 that he had little knowledge about the killings the day before. Water had overwhelmed the village of Terdesh, according to the regional governor's spokesman, Mohammad Sayed Mohmand.

The death toll could rise when rescuers and government officials gain access, but communication in the region has been impeded by downed cellular networks, according to Hafiz Abdul Qayyum, the governor of Nurestan. In one town alone, in Kamdesh, around 300 homes were entirely destroyed, he claimed. According to Saeedullah Nuristani, the head of Nurestan's provincial council, up to 200 people have gone missing.

Taliban insurgents have fought control of the region, but officials have expressed hope that the militants will allow rescuers to use the few navigable routes. According to Zabiullah Mujahid, the group could help with recovery operations. The Taliban holds significant areas of Nuristan, which is a hilly region. Hundreds of families have escaped the water to the nearby Kunar province, according to Mohmand. He stated that the government of Nuristan is pleading with the Taliban to allow rescue personnel to enter their territory to assist them.

Approximately half of Afghanistan is under Taliban authority or influence. The insurgent group has surged over dozens of districts since the evacuation of US and NATO soldiers from the nation were announced. It's unclear how well-equipped the Taliban are to deal with emergencies in the primarily rural areas under their control.

Afghanistan warming up faster than the world's average

Flooding has become a common summer tragedy in northern and eastern Afghanistan, where infrastructure is already deteriorating and humanitarian workers are overworked as a result of decades of conflict. According to the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, Afghanistan is warming faster than the world average, and natural disasters such as flooding and drought are exacerbating the humanitarian problem.

Last August, about 200 people lost their lives in floods and violent mudslides that swept away modestly built homes, piled rocks and trees on highways, and cut remote settlements off from rescue. The Taliban has added to the problem's complexity. Officials said terrorists are fighting in Nurestan, and the harsh terrain makes it difficult for rescuers to reach civilians.

“No government employee can go to the district,” as stated by Samiah Zarbi, spokesperson of the disaster management agency.