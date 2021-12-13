Afghanistan: Taliban Seeks Good Relations With Nations, Has No Issue With US, Says Muttaqi

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan is seeking good relations with all countries and has no particular issue with the United States. In a rare interview with The Associated Press, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi even called on Washington along with other countries to release upward of $10 billion in funds that were frozen when the Taliban reconquered the war-torn nation in August following a chaotic evacuation of the troops and sudden fleeing of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Muttaqi told AP on Sunday that the Taliban is committed in principle to education and jobs for girls as well as women indicating a stark difference from their previous leadership of 1996-2001. Reportedly, the top Taliban leader also said that the new rulers are seeking the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help the millions of vulnerable Afghans in need. Muttaqi also said, “Sanctions against Afghanistan would ... not have any benefit.”

“Making Afghanistan unstable or having a weak Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone,” said Muttaqi. It is to note that the new administration ruling Afghanistan includes employees of the previous government along with those recruited from the ranks of the Taliban. In the same interview with AP, Muttaqi addressed the global outrage over Taliban-imposed limitations on girls’ education and women workforce.

His remarks came as most of the female high school students between the classes of seven and 12 have not been permitted to go to school since the Taliban took over on August 15 over fears of the extremist group’s past rule. However, Muttaqi reportedly stressed that the Taliban have changed since they last took over the nation.

Muttaqi said, “We have have made progress in administration and in politics ... in interaction with the nation and the world. With each passing day we will gain more experience and make more progress.”

Muttaqi said girls are going to school through Class 12

As per AP, the Afghan Foreign Minister also said that under the new Taliban-led government, girls are going to school through to Class 12 in 10 of the nation’s 34 provinces. Additionally, he said that private schools and universities are opening without any issues and 100% women who had previously worked in the health sector have resumed their jobs. Muttaqi said, “This shows that we are committed in principle to women participation.”

He also claimed that the Taliban have not targetted their opponents and have, instead announced a general amnesty and provided some kind of protection. Muttaqi said that the leaders of the previous government live in Kabul without facing any threat. However, most of those employees have already fled Afghanistan.

Image: AP