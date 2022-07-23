Afghanistan: Taliban Shoot Dead Young Man In Andarab, Publicly Display Body In Market

Amid the grave humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the Taliban have again exhibited its viciousness by publicly displaying a body of a man brutally killed in broad daylight on Thursday. According to a local media report, the latest barbarity was documented in the Andarab district of Baghlan where the terror outfit shot the man and publicly displayed his body in a crowded marketplace. However, the locals denounced the killing, brought the corpse to the capital of the district, and sought an explanation from the terror outfit turned ruler. Local sources told Afghanistan International that the Taliban forced a resident of Andarab in the Kasa Tarash area to come out of his house and then killed him by firing several bullets. They also fired bullets in the air to disperse the crowd who gathered to denounce the "arbitrary killing".

Notably, the latest development came nearly a day after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report regarding arbitrary killings by the Taliban. The report claimed that the incumbent "all-men Taliban government" has been violating its own amnesty decree and killed more than ten security forces in the past ten months. The de facto authorities have limited dissent by cracking down on protests and curbing media freedoms according to the report. The report condemns arbitrary arrests of journalists, protestors, and civil society activists."The rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and freedom of opinion, are not only fundamental freedoms, but they are also necessary for the development and progression of a nation," said Fiona Frazer, UNAMA Chief of Human Rights.

Afghanistan: New @UNAMAnews report highlights multiple human rights violations since Taliban takeover, including arbitrary arrests, torture & extrajudicial killings.



The de facto authorities must investigate & perpetrators must be held accountable.https://t.co/t0J5YH3a2r — United Nations (@UN) July 20, 2022

According to the report, those worst affected were those linked to the former government and its security forces, with 160 extrajudicial killings confirmed, as well as 178 arbitrary arrests and detentions, and 56 instances of torture. The human rights situation has been exacerbated by a nationwide economic, financial and humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. The report underscored at least 59% of the population is now in need of humanitarian assistance – an increase of six million people compared with the beginning of 2021.

Taliban recently dissolved human Rights Commission

Amid the deteriorating situation, the Taliban dissolved the Human Rights Commission and other key departments earlier in May this year, citing budget crisis. According to multiple media reports, it also dissolved the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), which was earlier headed by former Afghan President Abdullah Abdullah. Meanwhile, rights activists condemned the decision and said that the institution abolished by the Taliban was not ideal. The activists said that the Afghans now have no option left to appeal for justice.

