Afghanistan: Taliban Shoots Man Entering Hamid Karzai Airport In Kabul; WATCH

Visuals of an Afghan man being shot at by a Taliban fighter while entering the Kabul airport surfaced on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Chaotic and terror scenes emerged in the landlocked country after the militant group ousted the Ghani government as civilians desperately attempt to flee the country. Several cases of deaths and injuries have been reported from the capital city of Kabul and the airport.

Taliban fighter shoots an Afghan entering Kabul airport

In the video circulated on Twitter, an Afghan man can be seen sitting atop the border of the Kabul airport. In an attempt to stop him from entering the premises, purportedly an armed Taliban fighter is seen shooting at him. In a frantic attempt to save his life, the man can be seen jumping on the other side.

Taliban Fighter shooting on a man trying to enter to the #kabulairport, He actually expected the Taliban to behave like the police of the previous Government, while No, Taliban speak another language of behavior. pic.twitter.com/3T8tcl4joY — Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 17, 2021

More on the Afghanistan-Taliban situation

Following the retreat of U.S troops from the landlocked country after 20 years, the militant group breached the borders of Kabul city taking over the presidential palace. As President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, fear and disorder ensued in the war-stricken country. Civilians, especially women and children fear for their lives and human rights as the Taliban revives the decades-old rules.

The terrifying videos of distressed citizens emerging from the war-ridden country have raised concerns worldwide. As hundreds of Afghan citizens flock to the Kabul airport in an attempt to catch a plane to escape the Taliban-seized Afghanistan, several videos of civilians getting shot down or falling off the plane are going viral on social media. Earlier, a video of two men falling off a plane while clinging to its wheels went viral on Twitter.

Other similar videos exampling the militant groups' terror in Afghanistan include armed men conducting door-to-door searches of the Afghan residents. Another video showed, the terror group vandalizing women's paintings and posters on salon shops. More visuals from the terrorised country showed the Taliban men donning Afghanistan military uniforms in Kandahar's PD-06 area.

IMAGE- AP/REPRESENTATIVE