Afghanistan: Taliban Shoots Shopkeeper In Mir Bacha Kot District In Kabul; Locals Protest

The Taliban allegedly killed a shopkeeper on Thursday in Mir Bacha Kot district in Kabul in Afghanistan. As per reports, the Taliban arrested the man and shot him dead when he tried to flee from their clutches. Following the incident, the locals took to the streets and blocked the highway as they were denied to take the body of the deceased. Republic Media Network has accessed a video wherein a group of people can be seen surrounding the dead body.

Afghan people have been subjected to Taliban atrocities since the fall of Kabul in mid-August last year. Last month a video has gone viral where the Taliban was seen torturing and thrashing a drug addict. Despite the Taliban's promise of a nationwide peace after seizing power in Afghanistan, the terrorist group has continued to engage in hostile actions. Across the country, evidence of Taliban assassinations, detentions, and intimidation has emerged, threatening to contradict the hardline Islamist group's pledge not to avenge its enemies.

Taliban continue to torture civilians since takeover last August

Many more killings and tortures may have gone unreported, according to media reports, because the Taliban blocked mobile phone service in many places to prevent photographs from being disseminated. Demonstrators have been slain in many regions in recent days, as well as individuals attempting to leave the country were beaten and intimidated. Last month, Taliban fighters shot at crowds looking for their passports in Faryab province. As per the Afghan media, Uzbek Taliban have been attacking the Pashtoon Taliban in the province.

Law & order remains shaky in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

It is worth mentioning here that since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. Last month, the United Nations and its partners launched a $5 billion funding appeal in an attempt to rebuild Afghanistan's collapsing basic services. As per a report by the UN News, this is the largest single country aid appeal ever launched by the organisation and its partners.

Image: AP/Representative