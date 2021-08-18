Afghanistan: Taliban Storms Security Agency Of Kabul Embassies, Say 'we Are In Charge'

After vowing to protect the sanctity of consulates and diplomats in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Wednesday stormed into an agency that provides security to embassies. Republic TV has accessed images of the Taliban entering the security agency in Kabul. Sources reported that after forcibly taking over the security agency, the Taliban asked for all weapons to be deposited with them, saying 'we are in charge.' The group then moves on to destroy a coffee shop near the premises of the agency.

Taliban vows to not harm embassies, diplomats

This comes days after the Taliban issued a statement and assured that the group's policy was to refrain from using its soil against any country, including its neighbours. In an attempt to rebrand itself the Taliban which now goes by the name- 'Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan' promised that Afghanistan's land will "not be used against anyone". Taking to Twitter, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen asserted that they would not target any embassy or diplomat and called it their 'commitment.'

"There is no danger from our side to embassies and diplomats. We won't target any embassy or diplomat. We've said that in our statements many times. It is our commitment. We have a general policy that we're committed not to allow anyone to use Afghan soil against any country including the neighbouring countries," said Muhammed Suhail Shaheen told news agency ANI.

We assure all diplomats, embassies, consulates, and charitable workers, whether they are international or national that not only no problem will be created for them on the part of IEA but a secure environment will be provided to them, Inshallah. — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) August 16, 2021

From the European nations to the Middle East, governments across the globe have ramped up efforts to evacuate their citizens and diplomats from Afghanistan. Most of the nations have evacuated their diplomats and citizens after the Taliban took over the capital city of Kabul. Countries that have exited Afghanistan include the US, UK, UAE, European Union, Germany, Italy, Canada, France amongst others.

Pakistan, Russia and China have been a part of a hand few countries that have been in contact with the Taliban and have allegedly been promised safe haven. Thousands of Afghani citizens are currently at the Kabul airport in the hopes of finding a ticket to another country. Several deaths have been reported from the airport, which is now encircled by the Taliban but 'open' for emergency purposes.