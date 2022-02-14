Afghanistan: Taliban Thrash Civilian Near Mazar Market Over 'parking'; Watch

A shocking video has emerged from Afghanistan where Taliban workers are seen thrashing a local man. According to reports, the members of the extremist group were unhappy as the person had reportedly parked his vehicle near the market.

The incident took place in Mazar-i-Sharif, also called Mazar, over the parking near the market area. In the clip, Taliban workers can be seen beating the driver of an auto-rickshaw as he tries to leave the spot after seeing members of the extremist group.

Last month the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan expressed its deep concern over the reports of human rights violations by the Taliban in the war-torn country. It said that there is a need for investigation, transparency and accountability of such cases in the country.

There have also been several instances of the Taliban's offensive against women activists who have been demonstrating against their takeover of the country. Terrorist organisations are also flourishing under the extremist group's autocratic rule.

Terror groups enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan than any time in recent history: UN report

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the situation in Afghanistan remains uncertain and precarious nearly sin months after the Taliban's s takeover as the multiple socio-economic, political and humanitarian shocks reverberate across the court.

According to a report of the UN Secretary-General, terror groups enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan than at any time in recent history. Also, there are no signs that the Taliban leadership has taken steps to limit the activities of foreign terrorists in the war-torn country.

The dreaded Islamic State terrorist outfit is trying to position itself as the chief rejectionist force in the war-torn country, expands into neighbouring Centra and South Asian nations and is viewed by the Taliban as its primary armed threat.

According to the UN report, ISIS-K is taking advantage of the turmoil in the country, including by recruiting fighters from the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement and the Turkistan Islamic Party, among other foreign terrorist groups.

Image: Republic