Afghanistan: Taliban To Issue Weapons Permit To National Traders For Their Safety

On Wednesday, November 10, the Taliban stated that they will soon issue weapons permit to national traders after resolving some technical issue. Saeed Khosti, a spokesperson of the Taliban interior ministry, stated that the country's interim government will soon allow national traders to carry weapons for their own safety, reported Khaama Press.

"The interior ministry is committed to solving the problems and challenges faced by country's businessmen in the field of security and is working hard to resolve some technical issue in order to ensure their security," Khosti was quoted as saying by the outlet. He also stated that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are ready for any kind of cooperation to ensure the security of national businessmen.

It should be noted here that many businessmen in Afghanistan fired their security personnel since the Taliban's takeover in the month of August. The former Afghan government had also issued a permit to national traders to carry weapons for their safety. Meanwhile, on November 7, Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, promised to expedite Chinese visas for Afghan traders. This comes after Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, met with Wang Yu.

Afghanistan's FM praises China for expanding political & trade relations

Muttaqi also praised China for its efforts towards expanding political and trade relations between the two countries. The meeting on trade comes only days after the first cargo of Afghan pine nuts to China was delivered, reported the outlet. In his earlier meeting with Muttaqi, the Chinese ambassador had vowed to continue assisting and cooperating with Afghanistan without any conditions. Meanwhile, on November 2, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid warned the United States that if it continues supporting the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), the 2020 Doha deal between Washington and the Taliban will become null and void, reported news agency Sputnik citing Afghan 1TV News.

Panjshir, the final province to resist the Taliban, surrendered on September 6 following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul on August 15. However, NRF commander Ahmad Massoud urged Afghans to rebel against the Taliban. Under former US President Donald Trump's presidency, the US and the Taliban struck a peace accord in February 2020. The agreement stated the removal of US soldiers from Afghan soil and the Taliban would reduce violence and ensure that the country's soil would not be a safe haven for terrorists.

Image: AP