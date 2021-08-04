Afghanistan-Taliban Violence: UNSC Condemns Attacks On The UN Compound In Herat

On Tuesday, August 3, the United Nations Security Council condemned in the strongest terms attack on the UN compound in Herat, Afghanistan, which killed an Afghan security forces guard and injured several more on July 30. In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their concern about the high levels of violence in Afghanistan following the Taliban's military offensive and called for an immediate de-escalation of violence as an increased number of serious human rights violations are being reported.

The statement said that the Security Council condemns all instances of terrorism and deliberately targeted attacks against civilians. They stressed the fact that continued attacks targeting civilians, UN personnel, and UN compounds may constitute war crimes and so all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians.

The council members reiterated their support to the work of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and, in this regard, emphasized the importance of the safety and security of UN personnel.

Need for Afghanistan-Taliban peace negotiations

They called on both the Afghan government and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in the peace process, recognizing that sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire as well as an inclusive, just and realistic political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan. In addition, there is a need for full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in this regard.

Stressing the need for peace negotiation, on July 29, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had informed that Afghanistan can become a pariah state if the Taliban continues to abuse the rights of its own people and takes control by force.



The Taliban's offensives have resulted in the loss of innocent Afghan lives, including through continued targeted killings, displacement of the civilian population, looting and burning of buildings, destruction of vital infrastructure, and damage to communication networks. The council members stated that there is no military solution to the conflict, and declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate run by the Taliban between 1996 and 2001.

(Image credit: AP/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)