Afghanistan: Taliban's Haqqani Faction Thrash Member Of Kandahari Unit, Video Emerges

In a development, the Taliban seem to be having trouble in Afghanistan after a fight emerged between different factions of the Taliban. According to ground reports by Republic World, a new separation between Taliban factions is now happening in the country ruled by the extremist group. A video has surfaced in which members of the Haqqani Taliban could be seen beating Kandahari Taliban in the Kunar province.

The clash also raises doubts regarding the internal friction between the members of the Taliban, which recently took over Afghanistan. The infighting in the Taliban also comes at a time the group is continually faced with resistance from the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA). The NRFA recently urged the people of Afghanistan to fight back against the Taliban.

NFRA calls for resisting Taliban

As the citizens of Afghanistan continue to be in a grave situation after more than 5 months since the Taliban takeover, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), who has been continuously condemning the Taliban for their actions issued a video message to the people of Afghanistan last week. In the message, NRFA stated that they urge the Afghans to not be silent and that the Taliban cannot be tolerated.

NRFA's message further continued by stating that their women are being taken away, and such brutality will not be tolerated by them. NRFA claimed that they will support the Afghans if they raise their voice and fight the Taliban in Kapisa Province. They also said that right now they are raising the NRFA flag and that they will continue their war until death. In the message, NRFA also stated that they wouldn't be remembered as a spy or as someone who sold their land in the eyes of the world. They further said that they will fight, and they hope that the world will remember their good deeds as Afghan National Hero Ahmad Shah Masoud and General Raziq did in defending their homeland.

