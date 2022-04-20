Afghanistan: Taliban's Internal Rift Exposed During Meeting To Discuss Pak Airstrikes

The internal schisms within the Taliban were exposed at a meeting called to discuss the response to Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan land. On Saturday, April 16, Pakistan launched airstrikes on the Afghan provinces of Khost and Kunar, killing more than 40 people. Protests erupted across Afghanistan as a result of Pakistani airstrikes. Meanwhile, protesters and Afghan authorities condemned the strikes and said they were in violation of the country's sovereignty.

Taliban's interim Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar questioned Islamabad's decision to conduct airstrikes within Afghan territory. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoub, Deputy Defence Minister Mullah Fazl, and Chief of Army Staff Maulvi Fasihuddin Fitrat pushed for a firm response to Pakistan.

Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani, on the other hand, believe Kabul should engage in talks with Islamabad in order to settle the matter.

Recent border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan alleged that 7 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed on April 14 in North Waziristan in an attack carried out by Afghan-based terrorists. It also demanded that the Taliban protect the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region and take action against individuals participating in terrorist activities against Islamabad.

In recent months, border clashes, airspace violations, and artillery fire across the Durand Line have increased. Earlier on April 7, a Pakistani military helicopter was shot at by Afghans along the Durand Line in Nimruz Province. In response to this, the Pakistani military fired 56 artillery shells across the border in Kunar and Nuristan Provinces on April 14., ANI reported.

Afghanistan was targeted by nearly 26 Pakistani aircraft: Report

It is pertinent to mention here that several villages in the Spurra area of Khost province, including Mirpar, Mandeh, Shadi, and Kai, were targeted by roughly 26 Pakistani aircraft on April 16, Khaama Press reported. As per the report, jets also targeted Pesa Mila and Mir Safar areas in Kunar province. Following the airstrike, the Taliban summoned Pakistan's ambassador, Manssor Ahmad Khan, to express displeasure to the Pakistani government regarding the same.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP