Afghanistan Teachers' Association Calls On Taliban To Appoint Qualified Institution Heads

Afghanistan University Teachers Association (AUTA) called on the Taliban government in the war-torn country to appoint professional figures who are experienced to lead academic institutions in the country. AUTA published the statement on Thursday after Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat was appointed by the extremists as the Vice-Chancellor for Kabul University, replacing PhD scholar Muhammad Osman Baburi. As per ANI, the statement said that experts and people with high academic status should be appointed to educational institutions.

"The universities depend not on any special political system. In the universities, there are people who belong to Afghan society," said Dr Esmatullah Sajad, the deputy head of the AUTA. Meanwhile, as per ANI, Sayed Baqer Mohseni, a university professor said, “The members of the scientific board, and teachers, should be selected internally, otherwise, there will be problems in the universities.”

Earlier, Kabul University’s teaching staff, around 70, including assistant professors and professors gave their resignation after the new rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban on September 22 sacked Baburi. His position was replaced by a BA degree holder, Muhammad Ashraf Ghairat, whose appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the biggest university in Kabul triggered protests on social media. His critics even drew attention to Ghairat’s post about justifying the killing of journalists posted last year.

As per ANI, Afghans are furious over the new VC of Kabul University who is a young bachelor degree holder after the post was vacated by an intellectual, experienced PhD holder. Kabul University is also the very first university of Afghanistan. Reportedly, several people including Taliban members have denounced Ghairat’s appointment claiming that there were more eligible people than him.

Ghairat is said to have been employed in the Ministry of Education in the previous government. He was the head of the assessment body of universities of IEA in the southwestern part of Afghanistan.

Name of University named after Rabbani changed

Before the appointment of Kabul University’s VC, the Taliban on Monday officially changed the name of another government university in the name of Burhanuddin Rabbani to Kabul Education University. Burhanuddin Rabbani served as the former Afghan President and is also the founder of Afghanistan’s second-biggest political party.

The university was named after Rabbani after he was killed in a suicide attack in his home in 2009. According to the official directive released by the Ministry of Higher education, universities are intellectual assets and hence, should not be named after political or even ethnic leaders. Reportedly, the directive also stated that lingual, regional and ethnic discrimination has prevailed in the South Asian country in the last 20 years and that the national places were named based on them.

