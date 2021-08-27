Afghanistan: Thousands Of Civilians Throng Kabul Airport After Terrorist Attack

Thousands of Afghans continue to swarm Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport after two deadly explosions rocked the war-torn country's capital city on Thursday. Visuals accessed by Republic TV show Afghans thronging the airport in a bid to flee the country which is currently under the Taliban. On Thursday, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Afghans and US troops in Kabul. The Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghans throng to Kabul International Airport

The latest visuals show Afghans trying to flee Afghanistan even as the threat of future terrorist attacks looms in the area around Kabul Airport. Following the terrorist attacks on Thursday, US President Joe Biden vowed to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan. Moreover, Biden has also vowed retaliation and has promised to avenge the deaths of American service members and Afghans who died in the attacks.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay," said Joe Biden

In addition, Biden also informed that his administration has considered striking Islamic State assets in Afghanistan. He added that military commanders have been instructed to strike ISIS assets, leadership and facilities. However, he maintained that there was no collision between Taliban and Islamic State in attacks at Kabul airport.

Terror attack at Kabul Airport amid evacuation

On Thursday, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Kabul Airport amid the ongoing evacuation efforts by several countries. Soon, a second explosion occurred at the Kabul Airport near the Baron Hotel. According to reports, at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans were killed in the attack.