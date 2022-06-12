Afghanistan: Three Injured In Explosion In Kunduz; Casualties Likely To Increase

At least three people were injured after a blast rocked Kunduz city, the capital of Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province on Sunday morning. However, some local media reports suggest that casualties from the Kunduz blast may increase. Citing the head of the provincial health department, Najibullah Sahel, news agency Xinhua reported that those injured in the incident were taken to a hospital. The report claimed that the explosion took place near the moneychanger market. An eyewitness, who refused to be named amid fears of being tortured by Talibani forces, said that the explosive was stored near a roadside vehicle. However, the Taliban has not responded or claimed responsibility for the attack.

Notably, this was the second bomb blast in Afghanistan since Saturday. Earlier an explosion took place at Batkhak Square in the 10th district of Kabul, resulting in the death of five people and injuring several people. Earlier on May 25, three explosions rocked the capital of Balkh province that left at least nine people dead and 15 others injured. On the same day, a blast at Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque in Kabul City left at least two worshippers dead, according to officials. In April this year, at least 16 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a series of bomb blasts that rocked several regions of the country.

It is worth mentioning that the country has been witnessing back-to-back bomb blasts after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year. As per media reports, the number of deaths in the country was higher during former President Ashraf Ghani's reign but the number of blasts was lesser under his regime.

Last year, a series of deadly bomb blasts took place in which more than 60 people lost their lives while praying at Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque. Earlier, a Shiite mosque was targeted by a massive explosion that severely injured over 83 people.

ISIS-K, which has been contesting the Taliban for power in Afghanistan, later claimed responsibility for the attack. In the aftermath of the attack, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the incident and highlighted the need to bring the killers to justice.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)