Afghanistan To Resume ATM Services For First Time Since Taliban Takeover: Central Bank

For the first time since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the ATM services by commercial banks in the country will be resumed at specific locations, announced the Central Bank of Afghanistan on Thursday. In a statement, Da Afghanistan Bank said that “Following meetings with the Afghanistan Banking Association and commercial banks, Da Afghanistan Bank has issued a circular for commercial banks on the basis of which commercial banks will be able to transfer money from their ATMs to customers at specific locations. Provides grounds for utilisation.”

The latest announcements came after the services were stalled following the Taliban reconquering Afghanistan on 15 august and the former government fell to the insurgents. The ATM services will be resumed for the first time from Saturday, 15 January. Da Afghanistan Bank said in the statement that the decision was made after a range of talks took place with commercial banks and the union of banks. Based on the collective decisions, Automatic Tailor Machines (ATMs) of commercial banks in specific banks in specific areas will be available for customers.

The statement said, “Da Afghanistan Bank, as the country's central bank responsible for legislating and overseeing the banking sector, has always strived to provide efficient banking facilities to the people.”

“Da Afghanistan Bank is working hard to bring the banking sector back to normalcy and the activation of its own money changers is good news, which will lead to many more facilities and more. Be useful to the people and the nation,” it added.

Amount to be withdrawn wasn't disclosed

However, Afghanistan’s Central Bank did not disclose the amount of money that an individual can withdraw from the machines as the restrictions of withdrawing a specific amount of money from accounts is still in place, stated Khaama Press.

According to the imposed policy, one can withdraw only US $200 per week or 20,000 Afghani. Ever since the Taliban took over the nation, Afghanistan has been engulfed in a socio-economic crisis. While foreign assets were frozen to prevent the money from getting into the hands of extremists, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reports have flagged the women’s rights violation along with other abuses. Recently, the Taliban-led government’s Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a Twitter post on Wednesday reacted to an HRW report about the violation of women’s rights and said, “The concern of Human Rights Watchdog over women’s rights being violated in Afghanistan is baseless.”

(Image: AP/Unsplash)