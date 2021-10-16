Afghanistan: Trucks With Medicines Stopped At Border, Pharmacy Union Warns Of Shortage

Over 50 trucks loaded with medical supplies were detained at the borders for unknown reasons, potentially leaving the country with a medicine shortage, according to Afghanistan's pharmacy owners' union. According to TOLOnews, the union has warned that if the trucks were not permitted to enter Afghanistan, there would be a significant scarcity of medical supplies across the nation within the next month.

"The medicine factories are faced with a medicine shortage and the important medicine is used up. If this situation continues, Afghanistan will face a serious crisis of medical supplies," said Azizullah Shafiq, a Pharmacy union member, TOLOnews reported.

The majority of medical goods imported from other countries are critical to the country's survival. "The doctor gave me this prescription. I have been searching for this medicine for the last three days but couldn’t find it. The important medicines don’t exist,” TOLOnews reported citing Shukrullah, a Kabul resident.

Even the proprietors of medication manufacturers have stated that certain factories have ceased operations due to a scarcity of medicine components. Abdul Karim Khosti, the chief inspector of medical factories told the media agency that flights have been suspended, and customs had stopped numerous trucks carrying medical supplies, and many factories now lacked access to medical ingredients to create medicine. Pharmacy owners have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, claiming that the halt in the flow of medical supplies at the border is impacting their company.

"The increasing rate of the dollar, as well as the closing of ground crossings and the suspension of flights, forced us to suffer a drug shortage," said Abdullah, a pharmacy owner, TOLOnews reported.

Russia hopes to have frank discussion with Taliban on Afghan Crisis

During a session dedicated to Afghanistan's place in the system of regional relations at MGIMO on Friday, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said that Russia hopes to have frank discussions with Afghanistan's Taliban during the October 20 Moscow-format meeting, but that no breakthroughs are expected. According to TASS, Russian officials anticipate to discuss objections and ways of resolving existing problems in Kabul. The Russian official stated at the conference that Moscow plans to "hold a sincere conversation behind closed doors with the representatives of the new Afghan leadership."

