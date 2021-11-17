Afghanistan: Twin Blasts Leave 9 Dead, 7 Injured In Western Kabul

On Wednesday, twin blasts rocked Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, killing at least nine people and injuring at least seven, reported news agency, Sputnik. The report stated that four persons died in the first explosion which took place earlier in the day, whereas the second explosion killed as many as five people. According to a local, the blast emerged from a magnetic mine connected to a passenger automobile. He added that the gunshots were also heard after the blast.

The first explosion took place in Western Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi region, whereas, the second one occurred in Charahi Shaid. As of now, no terror organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. It is worth mentioning here that the Islamic State (IS) has carried out a number of attacks in religious places in recent weeks.

Explosion in a bus

On Saturday, an explosion hit a bus in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. Khaama Press reported the death toll to be three with severe wounds inflicted upon six others. In the aftermath of the attack, the Afghan Journalists Centre said that Hamid Seighani, a well-known journalist in the country was killed. But a later report in the Khama Press clarified that Saighani was assassinated separately in North Kabul.

Amidst increased attack, a Canada-based think tank, IFFRAS, has suggested that anti-Taliban forces might 'gravitate' towards Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) if the Taliban is unable to contain a series of bombings by the ISIS-K terrorists. Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks in recent weeks, particularly suicide bombing by ISIS-K terrorists, according to ANI. According to The International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS), ISIS and its Afghan affiliate ISIS-K are snapping at the Taliban.

Image: ANI/Representative