Afghanistan: Two Killed, Four Injured In Kabul Massive Explosions

At least two people were killed and four others were injured in two separate bomb blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday, December 10, Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Sayed Khosti told reporters. The first explosion took off on a minibus in Dasht-e-Barchi district near the Iraqi Police recruiting centre at Kisak, killing as many as two. Khosti further added, another explosion in western Kabul injured a woman. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts, however, the area has been a target of violence by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) for many years.

The twin blast comes after an explosion in central Kabul's Kandahar market injured two Taliban security personnel on November 23, Tass News Agency had reported, citing local police representatives. As per the report, a magnetic mine affixed to a car belonging to members of the Taliban movement was detonated. In a similar incident, twin blasts had rocked the capital city of Afghanistan, killing at least nine and injuring several others, Sputnik had reported. The bomb detonated in the populated bazaar area of Dasht-e-Barchi in western Kabul, following which gunshots were heard, a local was quoted as saying by Sputnik. The second blast took place in Charging Shaid.

Blasts in Afghanistan

The densely Shia Hazara community populated western provinces of Kabul have largely remained a target of violence by the IS-K, which is an affiliate of the ISIL group. The recent series of blasts come after a ghastly attack that was carried out by IS-K on a Shiite mosque in Kandahar, killing at least 60 and leaving scores others injured. In a deadly blast in early November, at least 25 were killed and dozens wounded in twin explosions and gunfire at Afghanistan's largest military hospital. The blast was carried out at the entrance of the 400-bed hospital, followed by a gun assault, for which IS-K later claimed responsibility for.

Notably, the security situation since the Taliban takeover has remained highly uncertain even after the Taliban government promised to launch a crackdown on perpetrators. Additionally, the blasts come at a time when the country is facing a social, political and economic crisis with several rights organisations calling on world leaders to step forward to improve the deteriorating situation in the war-torn country, which is being controlled by the Taliban.

